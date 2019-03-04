3D printing opens up new possibilities for Brown & Holmes

Brown & Holmes, a bespoke workholding, precision and sub-contract machining solutions specialist, has added 3D printing technology to its operations, in the shape of a Stratasys F170 and a Fortus 450mc.

Brown & Holmes was formally introduced to SYS Systems, a UK platinum partner for Stratasys, at TCT Show, and quickly moved to secure two high-end additive manufacturing systems.

The two machines have expanding the material options Brown & Holmes can offers its customers, who are based across the globe in industries such as automotive, aerospace, power generation, nuclear, construction and machine tooling.

Mick Waller, Engineering Manager for Brown & Holmes, said: “Our customer base is looking at us now for newer and different materials beyond the conventional.”

“There are over 17 materials we can print between the two Stratasys machines, which has meant that we can adopt the newer carbon fibre-type material to replace metal parts in our production solutions.”

“Anything our design team can model we can print, so it’s given us opportunities to be more experimental with designs and parts that we can manufacture. We bought the 3D-printing machines for our own use for manufacturing parts to put on our own fixtures and solutions, but we’re quickly realising that we can offer the printing service as a separate entity to our core business.”

“We’re hoping these machines become too busy and we grow our capacity to offer 3D-printed parts out to the market to new and existing customers.”

Rob Thompson, SYS Systems Sales Manager, said: “We work closely with our customers on production systems that perfectly match their needs, and then to ensure that they are getting the very best out of whichever solution we’ve identified together.”

“Once a business discovers the benefits that 3D printing can deliver, they rarely look back. With the Fortus 450mc for example, it is possible to produce bespoke tools and manufacturing aids much quicker than with traditional machinery, using materials that are far lighter than metal but give nothing up in terms of strength and durability.”

“We’re delighted to be working with such an innovative company such as Brown & Holmes and look forward to helping their additive manufacturing operation flourish.”