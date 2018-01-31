A view to a low bill: Davis Standard releases touchscreen control for affordable mould monitoring

Davis-Standard has updated its controller range with its next generation of the DS-eTPC touch-screen.

Introduced in August as the DS-eTPC II, the updated controller is engineered with added flexibility to support a broader range of processes and applications. Processors will enjoy a larger 15-inch (380mm) viewing screen with multi-touch capabilities to enable zoom-in and out, as well as extruder control for up to three extruders and real-time and historical data trending. Other enhancements include an increase of heat-only zones from four to eight, with an option up to 20; two auxiliary drives; a remote set-point; and speed trim via discrete inputs from gauging equipment.

John Clemens, Davis-Standard’s Director of Extrusion Controls, said: “The DS-eTPC II has a modular design to improve control capabilities and application flexibility while maintaining an excellent price point. Customers will benefit from being able to control up to three extruders from one main HMI. They will also have the option for local control of co-extruders while maintaining line control from the primary HMI. For wire and cable processes, there are optional modes for auto on/off and manual control along with an option for capstan control. This controller goes way beyond basic touch-screen operations, which is much needed in the marketplace.”

Standard features on the DS-eTPC II include historical data collection, real-time and historical data trending, web interface, thin client, alarm log and an auxiliary local operator station. The new control is also equipped to handle melt pumps for each extruder, and auxiliary functions such as vacuum pumps. On-screen diagnostics and Davis-Standard’s ReACT (remote access support) make this system the most capable touch-screen control in its class. As with its predecessor, the DS-eTPC II supports typical extrusion and line control functions.