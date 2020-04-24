ACI launches new custom drying system for complex plastic and rubber extrusions

ACI, a leader in industrial air movement solutions, has announced the launch of an innovative new profile drying solution that is set to revolutionise the extrusion manufacturing industry.

Providing a custom drying solution for complex plastic and rubber extrusions, the Profile Dryer is a compact and efficient system, designed to draw out moisture from unusually shaped profiles such as EPDM rubber extrusions, asymmetric profiles and silicone seals during manufacture.

The profile dryer uses vacuum technology to remove water without damaging or distorting the extrusions rather than compressed air, which often contains oil and water. In addition to achieving high levels of drying efficiency, ACI’s profile dryer offers major reductions in running costs through lower energy consumption – utilising a 1.5 Kw or 3Kw motor - and the ability to capture coolant on the extrusion.

× Expand Luke Hickman ACI Profile Dryer

The main enclosure contains a side channel blower and cooling fan as well as a water separator which collects coolant for recycling. The unit is made from stainless steel with ceramic rollers, eliminating the risk of corrosion.

Designed for intricate and specific profiles, the solution is capable of drying extrusion of up to 65 millimetres in diameter and is particularly suited to production lines where water collection or spray containment is essential.

Drying speed varies with profile size, but smaller profiles of 0.2-6mm can achieve a drying speed of up to 100 metres per minute.

Typical drying applications for the profile dryer include EPDM, nitrile rubber extrusions, PVC, plastic extrusions, silicone seals, profiles, tubes, pipes and bars.