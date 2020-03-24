ACI Plastics and PreZero invest in Davis-Standard reclaim extruders for sustainable recycling operation

ACI Plastics is to install two Davis-Standard reclaim extruders at its new South Carolina plant in early 2020, with two more slated for a fourth-quarter installation in California.

The extruders will be used to pelletise scrap materials from the mixed rigid plastics, including the production on PE and PP plastic pellets for re-sale.

The expansion is part of ACI’s partnership with PreZero, a global waste management and recycling firm that invests in new technologies, systems, and processes committed to long-term environmental sustainability.

With PreZero’s support, ACI Plastics will expand its footprint for closed-loop sustainable processing of film and rigid plastics to better support customers nationwide.

Scott Melton, President of ACI Plastics, said: “Being able to offer great products with significant environmental benefits and cost savings is increasingly important.”

“Our process expertise combined with PreZero’s technical innovation and resources is expanding access to our services nationwide. In addition, we have been very diligent in our equipment selection.”

“We chose Davis-Standard as our extrusion provider because of a successful history that spans almost 20 years. A Davis-Standard extruder we purchased in 2000 has operated non-stop without issue.”

“We anticipate adding two more Davis-Standard extruders in the fourth quarter of 2020 when the California plant is completed. The goal of ProZero, ‘to reduce the waste of resources across the entire value chain to zero’, is an aspiration we are proud to be engaged in as we expand our capabilities.”

“We are also grateful for equipment suppliers like Davis-Standard in helping us make that happen.”