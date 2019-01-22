ACP Systems quattroClean leads the way for CO2 snow jet technology

ACP Systems is paving the way for CO2 snow jet technology with its proven quattroClean system.

The dry cleaning solution has significant cost, space and resource savings, as well as being easily integrated into painting lines, and can counteract adhesion problems found with powerwash systems.

Plastic components have long been cleaned with powerwash systems prior to painting, with components being cleaned with an alkaline medium, followed by several rinsing zones, an adhesive water dryer and a cooling zone.

Cleaning not only takes up a lot of production space, but also consumes large quantities of resources.

In contrast to wet-chemical processes, the quattroClean system from ACP Systems uses a dry cleaning technology with a liquid carbon dioxide cleaning medium, which has an almost indefinite shelf life.

It is also environmentally neutral, generated as a by-product in the chemical industry, as well as when energy is generated from biogas.

The non-combustible, non-corrosive and non-toxic carbon dioxide is fed through the non-wearing two-component ring nozzle and expands on exiting to form fine CO2 snow crystals.

These are then bundled by a jacketed jet of compressed air and accelerated to supersonic speed.

When the non-abrasive jet of snow and compressed air impact on the surface to be cleaned at a temperature of -78.5°, causing a combination of thermal, mechanical, sublimation and solvent effects to occur.

Thanks to this, the quattroClean reliably removes particulate and filmic contamination from the entire surface, or if required, from a specific area.

Since CO2 sublimates instantly at atmospheric pressure, at the end of the cleaning process components are dry, enabling them to be ionised, activated or painted straightaway.

Via interfaces such as Profibus or Profinet, the cleaning system is Industry 4.0 capable and can be integrated into the painting line’s control system or into the production control system.