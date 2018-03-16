Adept Precision take refurbished route to lower start-up machinery investment

Installation of a refurbished mix of injection moulding machinery and ancillaries has given Plunkett Associates, which sourced tooling and moulding from the UK and the Far East for many years, a lower initial investment when it needed to shorten lead times on competitively priced development, short run tooling and the capability of making parts in production materials. Unable to find exactly the solution they wanted, they made the decision to expand their already established business.

The formation of a sister company, Adept Precision, has enabled them to offer clients low volume, fast track tooling and moulding services in Britain.

In order to set up their moulding operation Adept Precision had to start from scratch and they turned STV Machinery. Since 1999 STV Machinery have been supplying the industry with quality refurbished injection moulding machines and ancillaries.

Plunkett Associates discussed with Richard Perry of STV Machinery their aims and aspirations for the new moulding facility. His broad experience of moulding machines enabled him to give them support and advice on how they could best achieve their goal.

Tim Plunkett, Director of Adept Precision, said: “STV provided us with 3 injection moulding machines in 2017. The condition of the machines was superb, matched equally by STV’s customer service. Overall, it’s been a great cost effective option, providing a viable solution to get our mould shop up and running.

“STV Machinery provided a cost effective solution in order for us to be able to have a range of machines with differing capabilities, as opposed to just one, if we had bought new.”

Purchasing a refurbished BOY, an Engel and a Krauss Maffei with ancillary mould heaters, hot air dryers and single phase hopper loaders, plus stands and evacuation boxes, was a cheaper initial outlay for Adept Precision. After installation by STV Machinery, Adept Precision was manufacturing parts with no delay.