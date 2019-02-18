Agr’s advanced thin-wall measurement for PET bottles helps producers one step closer to sustainability goals

With increasing focus on sustainability in packaging, Agr’s new Lightweight option for the Process Pilot blowmouder management system gives brand owners and bottle manufacturers another tool to meet this complex and growing challenge.

The Lightweight option provides assurance that the limited material available for produced a lightweight PET bottle is distributed exactly where it needs to be and at the appropriate thickness to ensure proper performance.

The new level of control for the Process Pilot system extends the measurement range to 0.025mm, with an accuracy of +0.01mm for PET bottle sidewall material.

This added functionality delivers greater distribution control on bottles with very thin sidewalls or at specific locations on other types of bottles where precise material management is critical to meet performance and quality requirements.

The capability removes one of the barriers to producing usable, lighter and more sustainable bottles.