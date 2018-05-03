Alderney renews baler investment with Middleton

The Works Department on the Alderney States, in the Channel Islands, has contracted Somerset-based recycling machinery specialist Middleton Engineering, to supply and install a new closed-end, semi-automatic baler at its Glacis recycling centre.

The machinery will be used to bale a full range of waste streams prior to shipment off the island for processing.

Middleton Engineering has supplied and installed a new ME80 semi-automatic baler, while refurbishing an existing feed conveyor supplied with the original machine, adding new bearings and belts.

The baler will handle a range of waste materials and with its 80 tonnes press force produces highly compact mill size bales has a throughput of two to three tonnes per hour.

This is Alderney’s second baler from Middleton Engineering and a direct replacement for an earlier machine installed back in 2006 to improve the efficiency of storing and transporting waste.

Aaron Bray, States Technical Services Officer for Alderney, said: “A reliable baling solution to help drive storage and container shipping efficiencies for the island’s recycling is a crucial factor for us. Middletons have supported us over several years and with the existing machine at the end of its working life choosing them for a replacement was an easy decision.”