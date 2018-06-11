Amcor invest in new technologies for healthcare-packaging

Amcor’s latest digital printing press is now online at its Cramlington, U.K site and is the company’s third major investment in new presses across its European operations since 2016.

The new press joins two UV-Flexo presses already in operation at Amcor’s sites in Kreuzlingen, Switzerland, and Alzira, Spain, as well as other existing digital printing capabilities.

Amcor’s network of UV-Flexo, rotogravure and Flexographic presses are used for pharmaceutical blister foil and sachet laminates, among other applications.

“With digital printing, we have no minimum requirements for order size and can respond to shorter lead times,” said Paul Vega, Vice President of Pharmaceutical and Medical for Amcor.

“This helps our customers expedite their delivery timelines and maintain advantages in a competitive marketplace.”

Manufacturing packages for healthcare-product companies, Amcor says it is using the trio of presses to offer greater flexibility, achieve lower costs and shorter runs.