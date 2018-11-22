Ametek introduces new force testers for plastics

× Expand Ametek Chatillon CS2 for Plastic Testing

Ametek Sensor, Test and Calibration has launched a new series of force testers it says are an ideal choice for plastic testing when accuracy, repeatability and documentation of results are important.

Ametek says its new CS2 Series force testers make plastic testing easy and offer a low-cost alternative when advanced material testing functionality is not required.

The new series can perform most commonly used tests within the plastic industry, including basic static force testing through to multistage and cyclic testing. CS2 Series force testers feature a large working area of up to 180 mm that allows the operator to not only test the plastic product, but its packaging as well.

Available in two load capacities, the CS2-225 is designed for testing up to 1 kN and the CS2-1100 for testing up to 5 kN. Ametek says both force testers provide operators with an intuitive, easy-to-use touch screen console. The user interface is designed to simplify performing tensile testing, compression testing, flexural testing or advanced multi-stage testing that conforms to ISO or ASTM standards.

The touch screen is mounted on a tablet that offers tabular and graphical results along with embedded statistical process control. Frequently used tests can be displayed on the start-up screen for immediate testing and data can be displayed on screen or easily exported. Test results are stored as CSV files and can automatically be exported to a USB device, a local or remote drive, via an Ethernet connection or Wi-Fi communication. The results also can be exported via RS-232 ideal for production.

TheCS2 Series is a self-contained, fully operational system that requires no propriety software or knowledge of programming language to operate. For improved security, the CS2 Series force testers feature two levels of user access, which can be password protected.