AMETEK releases new flexible force testing solution

AMETEK has introduced its new, flexible series of motorised test machines, the Chatillon TCM Series.

The TCM Series consists of two force testers offering fast and effective force testing up to 1500 N at an affordable price.

The TCM100 is suitable for low capacity testing up to 500 N, whereas the TCM350 is suitable for testing samples at a capacity of up to 1500 N.

Both force testers feature a standard crosshead travel of 406mm, and are available in extended editions with a crosshead travel of 812mm.

A throat depth at a full 100mm enables the operator to perform tests including tension, compression, bending, peeling, adhesion, insertion and extraction on samples up to 200mm.

This leaves the operator with a wide variety of testing options at a large working area while keeping a compact footprint.