Ampacet develops LIAD Smart ColorSave 1000 feeder

Ampacet has introduced the LIAD Smart ColorSave 1000, the only gravimetric feeder that features an outer protective shell with an inner floating weigh hopper and single-point load cell to ensure accuracy, even in industrial settings affected by vibration and other outside influences.

ColorSave 1000 uses advanced algorithms to deliver unmatched dosing precision regardless of material density changes or other dynamic parameters, enabling manufacturers to feed expensive colours and additives at the lowest possible LDR and at the low end of the tolerance specification to save on masterbatch costs.

The new feeder was designed to receive signals from an injection moulding machine both in the recovery and injection phases, ensuring that masterbatch is added throughout the entire process.

It is the highest in the industry in additive feeding, enabling savings of up to 35 pe recent on masterbatch use when compared to remote batch blending systems, up to 15 per cent compared to a batch blender at machine throat and up to 50 per cent compared to a volumetric feeder.

Doug Brownfield, Commercial Director, said: “The unmatched accuracy of ColorSave 1000 enables manufacturers to reap significant savings in masterbatch and production costs. ColorSave pays for itself with potential savings of 0.5 per cent of additive per cycle.”

Other benefits of the feeder include user-friendly design, which allows operators to quickly empty components between jobs through a quick-purge auto system, resulting in significant savings on labour and production time. In addition, the loss-in-weight controlling function allows optimum adjustment of operating points.

Part of the LIAD Smart family of feeders, ColorSave 1000 can be used with any injection moulding, extrusion and blow-moulding machine and is capable of integration with the LIAD Smart Spectro, real-time inline colour management technology.