Ampacet launches industry-first LIAD smart ColorSave-Micro

Ampacet has launched the industry-first gravimetric feeder for the fast-growing micro-moulding industry segment.

The LIAD Smart ColorSave- Micro enables accurate dosing down to one pellet for applications in the medical, automotive and electronics industries, using a single vibrational, protected inner channel to eliminate exterior vibration and consistently deliver an accurate dose.

The company says the easy-to-clean feeder is ideal for medical micro moulding applications requiring clean rooms as well as other applications requiring precise continuous delivery of very small quantities of additives or colours.

ColorSave-Micro can accurately dispense materials with LDRs as low as 0.1% to 0.3%, whether it’s for more efficient production of small parts or to reduce material costs for extruded parts.

Gravimetric weighing ensures consistent accuracy when compared to today’s volumetric micro feeders.

The ColorSave-Micro can be used for nearly all types of additives, including flowable, non-dusty powders or granules and micro pellets, handles low feed rates and can be easily cleaned between jobs.

“The ColorSave-Micro boosts productivity dramatically. It eliminates manual mixing, makes calibration easy and turns product rejects into a thing of the past,” says Doug Brownfield, Commercial Director, CISystems.

“Our customers love that they can use expensive colours and additives at the lowest possible LDR, enabling them to run at the low end of the tolerance specification to save on masterbatch costs.”

Part of the LIAD Smart family of feeders, ColorSave-Micro can be used in injection moulding, extrusion and extrusion blow moulding processes and would be suitable for use in research, testing and prototyping facilities. Micro moulding applications include medical, electronics, automotive and micro optics industries.