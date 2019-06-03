AMUT group supplies Jiangsu Canlon with two extrusion lines

AMUT group has supplied Jiangsu Canlon with two extrusion lines for the production of waterproofing membranes in PVC & TPO.

The first line for the production of PVC membranes has a 3-layer configuration with the possibility to have different reinforcement such as PES mat, glass fibre net and polyester fleece.

The membrane rolls have a net width of 2000 mm and a thickness up to 3000 μ. The output is 2.200 Kg/h.

While the second line for the production of TPO membranes has a 3-layer configuration with the possibility to have different reinforcement such as polyester grid or PES-non-woven textile.

The membranes rolls have a net width of 2000 mm and a thickness up to 2000 μ. The output is 2.000 Kg/h.

Both lines can deliver 2.000 mm-diameter jumbo rolls or customised rolls with max 350 mm- diameter.

AMUT supply includes also the fully automatic packaging system to pack each roll with a PE sleeve and to apply the label containing the main characteristics of the membrane.

Amut

“With these two new extrusion lines supplied by AMUT GROUP as turnkey project, we will rise our production up to 25,000,000 m2/year of waterproofing membrane in polymer,” said Mr Qian Lindi, Board Chairman of Jiangsu Canlon Building Materials Co.

“All of our products have to be thoroughly tried and tested and comply with the international standards concerning building and roofing applications. For this reason, we looked for an European supplier with solid reputation and important references.”