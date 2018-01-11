Amut take bottle delabelling and washing tech to Dallas USA

Amut, the Italian recycling line makers, has supplied its washers to a CarbonLITE recycling facility, in Dallas, Texas.

The CarbonLITE Dallas plant is the second plant of this size in operation in the USA, capable of producing over 12.000 pounds per hour of highest quality PET from MRF post-consumer bales.

Leon Farhanick, President of CarbonLITE, said: “I’m very satisfied with quality, punctuality and technology. Among the many OEM we had in this project AMUT is the one that pleased us best.”

Piergianni Milani, President of Amut, said: “We are glad to have scored another top reference in the Northern America plastic recycling market. The CarbonLITE PET recycling project comes after the two mega PET recycling plants that AMUT supplied in North America to UNIFI in Reidsville, North Carolina, and to PETSTAR Coca-Cola Mexico.”

× Expand Amut's washing line installed at CarbonLITE in Dallas, North-East Texas

This 250.000-square-foot bottle-to-bottle PET recycling plant processes more than 100 million pounds plastic bottles annually and the AMUT washing section is capable of reaching six tonnes per hour (the Dallas facility will double the company’s annual capacity of foodgrade PET) and permits the transformation of old plastic bottles into PET resins, flakes and pellets that can then be used to produce new beverage bottles and other sustainable products.

Anthony Georges, President of Amut North America, said: “CarbonLITE management has over a decade of experience in PET wash lines and selected the AMUT solution to face the new challenges in the market conditions for their Dallas operations. Considering that AMUT is one of the major OEM supplier for their system, we integrated our De-Labeller AMUT’s patent technology and as well the wet whole bottle pre-wash.”

Critical to the AMUT technology is that the bottles stay intact through two machines and are not damaged during the actions of De-Labeller therefore improving efficiency and the functionality of the following automatic sorting equipment so that the non-PET and colour PET can be easier removed from the clear PET bottle stream. The clear PET bottles will be washed directly in the AMUT wash flake system. It uses Flake Friction Washers, and two of AMUT’s newest advance technology ‘Sink-Float’ separation machines, which are able to capture the polyolefin caps so that these cleaned caps can also be valued.