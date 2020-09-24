Arburg expands vertical rotary table machine range

× Expand Arburg The Allrounder 1300 T

Arburg is expanding its range of vertical injection moulding machines with a new version with a 1300mm rotary table.

The Allrounder 1300 T offers more space for heavier moulds compared with previous versions – and with a significantly reduced installation area.

As with its size 1600 T big brother, many of the Allrounder 1300 T’s components have been optimised in terms of installation area, weight and ergonomics

The clamping unit, machine base and control cabinet have also been redesigned in the process.

Compared to the Allrounder 1200 T, the new machine features a 10 per cent smaller footprint and installation height. The table diameter is now 100 millimetres larger, while the ergonomic table and working height is around five percent lower at 950 millimetres.

The mould mounting surface has been increased by 15 per cent and the up to 100 kilograms higher mould weight per mould half corresponds to a 25 percent increase.

The re-engineered cable routing and easily accessible media connections allow a quick and easy set-up.

The Allrounder 1300 T is the first rotary table machine to be equipped with the Selogica ND control system as standard, making it particularly convenient to operate. Clamping forces of 1,000 and 1,600 kN and injection units in sizes 70 to 400 or 800 are available.