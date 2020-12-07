Arburg partners with innovative packaging applications

A special packaging version of two Arburg hybrid Hidrive Allrounders were demonstrated at Campetella Robotic Calling in October and November 2020 in Montecassiano, Italy, in a live presentation of production-efficient injection moulding of thin-wall items.

“The highest priorities for fast, high-quality mass production in the packaging industry are precision and short cycle times”, says Marco Marconi, Sales Area Manager at Campetella. “That’s exactly what you can expect from the Packaging version of Arburg’s high-performance, hybrid Hidrive machine series.”

A packaging version of a hybrid Allrounder 570 H with a clamping force of 1,800 kN and a size 800 injection unit demonstrates exactly how these short cycle times can be achieved.

× Expand ARBURG GmbH + Co KG Open House Capetella

The exhibit produced thin-walled PP IML containers weighing four grams each. Equipped with a four-cavity mould from the French company Simon, the high-performance machine was able to reach cycle times of just 1.9 seconds – equating to an output of more than 7,500 IML cups per hour.

An X-Series Mini-Modula side-entry robot from Campetella was used for inserting the IML labels and removing the finished parts. This automation solution stands out for its extremely small footprint and light and stiff construction, ensuring high production efficiency. The stacked cups on the conveyor belt were placed in storage boxes by a cartesian robot from the latest generation of the X-Series CO1.

A hybrid Allrounder 630 H in packaging version produced thin-walled PP IML containers with a wall thickness of 0.4 millimetres. Featuring a clamp design and Gestica control system, this machine has a clamping force of 2,300 kN, a size 2100 injection unit and the optional “thin-walled parts” package.

In each cycle of 3.0 seconds, the exhibit produced four IML cups that each have a 200 milliltres capacity and weigh 7.55 grams. The four-cavity mould is supplied by Greek company Bazigos.