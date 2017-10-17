Arburg premieres second large machine in new design

× Expand Arburg 920H

After it launched a large injection moulding machine with a new design and control system at K in 2016, Arburg has followed with the premiere of the next size in the series at the Fakuma trade fair.

The hybrid Allrounder 920H, with a clamping force of 5,000 kN, presented at the event follows the Allrounder 1120H unveiled at the end of 2016.

Both machines feature Arburg’s new machine design, which includes improved aesthetics and functionality, and ‘Gestica’, the smart-phone-like control system.

The hybrid Allrounder 1120 H has enabled Arburg to extend its clamping force range by 30 percent, to 6,500 kN. In the meantime, this new large machine has been successfully used by pilot customers and can be ordered by customers worldwide from the start of the Fakuma 2017 onwards. The 920H will be available to buy from the company's 'Technology Days' in March 2018.

“Our two big highlights in the truest sense of the word are the two big ALLROUNDER machines in the new design and with the new GESTICA control system,” said Michael Hehl, Managing Partner at Arburg.

“The announced change in design of our machine portfolio is therefore gradually progressing – and it obviously includes equipping the machines with the GESTICA control system.

“Our aim is to give the GESTICA a look and feel which is reminiscent of smart mobile devices. So operating gestures can be used, for example, to make operation more intuitive and efficient.”

In terms of when the next machine in the series will be unveiled, Hehl said: "We will consistently work to continue this range, but it will take time. However, you can have high expectations for the future.”

Successful 2017 and positive outlook

Hehl said that the Fakuma trade show offered the chance not just to present technology, but also to reflect on the success of 2017 so far, as well as an outlook of the year to come.

“In 2017, the signs clearly pointed to continued growth,” he explained, adding that the turnover of the global Arburg Group will reach record levels. “In 2017 we are set to exceed our consolidated turnover of 636 million euros in 2016, breaking the record for the fourth year in succession.

“For 2018 we expect the level to be as good as 2017,” he concluded.