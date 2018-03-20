Arburg wins iF Design Award for Allrounder 1120 H

Arburg has won the iF Design Award for one of its newest machines, the hybrid Allrounder 1120 H.

The machine, which was launched at K 2016, received the prize in the ‘Product’ discipline within the ‘Office & Industry’ category.

The hybrid machine which has a clamping force of 6,500 kN, combines electric speed and precision on the clamping side with hydraulic power and dynamics during injection.

Arburg says the machine offers enhanced functionality and significantly improved ergonomics, including fold-out steps for accessing the clamping unit, service cabinets for the power supply equipment and integrated LED light strips that indicate the operating state.

ARBURG GmbH + Co KG IF Design Award 2018

Another new feature is the Gestica control system, which reproduces the look and feel of smart mobile devices including a clear operator guard, full HD screen, industry-grade multi-touch technology and one-click ergonomic hardware keys.

The application for the iF Design Award was submitted by the Design Tech design office from Ammerbuch, which supported Arburg with the design.

Juliane Hehl Managing Partner at Arburg, said: “Arburg and Design Tech absolutely nailed it with the Allrounder 1120 H. The fact that the machine has been extremely well received worldwide has already been impressively demonstrated during its premiere at the K 2016, the leading international plastics industry trade fair, as well as at further in-house and external events."

The iF Design Award is bestowed once a year by the oldest independent design institute worldwide, the iF International Forum Design, in Hanover.