ARRK adds large frame SLS machine to its UK fleet

ARRK, product development specialist, has added a new large frame Selective Laser Sintering (SLS) machine to its fleet at its Prototyping centre in Gloucester.

From 3D Systems, the new sPro 140 machine, has a build envelope of 550 x 550 x 460mm, and will offer customers the ability to have larger parts built in one piece in Glass filled Nylon material.

The machine also comes installed with the latest software, digital scanning and increased part definition.

Due to its improved nesting to maximise build efficiency, it is suitable for customers who require higher volumes in shorter lead times.

× Expand ARRK ARRK’s sPro140 large frame SLS machine

The company says interest and demand for production volume SLS components continues to rise across all industry sectors, from automotive components and assemblies, through to mass customisation pieces for clients in the consumer products market.

“We are making numerous strategic investments in our Prototyping centres across Europe. Adding the large frame SLS machine to our Gloucester site was a straightforward decision, given our experience and expertise with SLS and the wide material range we offer,” said Craig Vickers, Head of Prototyping for ARRK in Europe.

“In addition to the investments we are making in the UK, we have also recently moved our Prototyping Centre in France, ARRK LCO, to a new, much larger nearby facility tailored to accommodate our 3D Printing, prototyping, block modelling and rapid tooling operations.”