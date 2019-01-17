ATM Automation expands its range of welding equipment

Leicestershire-based automation and robotics manufacturer ATM Automation has expanded its range of welding equipment for the automotive sector.

The range now include a single point robotic welder with sliding nests and hot air cold stake (HACS) machine with poke yoke checks.

The new welder uses a six axis robot to weld and clip the part, and the operator loads the components into the nest and starts the cycle whilst loading the clips into a draw system.

Once the draw system has been loaded and closed, the robot picks up the clips one by one and inserts onto the part and then performs the boss welds.

Poke yoke checks ensure the machine verifies that all the clips and welds are correct before releasing the parts and printing a label which the operator scans.

The HACS machine has been improved to include poke yoke checks to ensure that no faulty parts make it through the car production process.

The operator loads the parts and starts the cycle, where the machine confirms the presence of all the clips and parts.

If there are any parts missing the entire cycle will be aborted to ensure the eradication of defective parts.

Both machines have the ability to run through ATM’s BuildAssist control system with the option of OEE and MES software.