ATM Automation Ltd designs inspection system for error-free automotive production

× Expand ATM’s inspection systems are designed for error-free components ATM automation

Leicester-based ATM Automation has developed a range of inspection machines designed for error-free production of automotive plastic parts.

The systems are ideal for identifying faulty or defect parts before they enter the end production phase, ensuring that only ‘good parts’ are delivered to OEMs.

Working together, ATM’s assembly progression systems and end-of-line inspection machines pass through several phases. The first, Poka Yoke checks, ensure that parts are not removed until the process has been completed, preventing incorrect operation by the engineer.

The second stage is to inspect the component for any defects, for example, missing clips, the wrong colour stitching or scratches on the material ensuring no faults are sent forward. The third phase is relaying the results back to the engineer through ATM’s BuildAssist control system.

This system uses graphical and textual instructions throughout the process, until a label is printed to be placed on the component and scanned to prove the end product is fault-free.