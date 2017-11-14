Avon Group fits Wittmann Battenfeld IMM at newly built gaskets factory

The Avon Group, a rubber mouldings firm, has built a new factory with P&D Manufacturing fitting it with a Wittmann Battenfeld SmartPower Injection Moulding Machine.

The SmartPower IMM joins a P&D line-up of other Wittmann and Wittmann Battenfeld equipment that comprises nearly half the factory’s fleet of 16 injection moulding machines. The Wittmann Group also supplies the bulk of the factory’s materials handling capabilities via a fleet of Wittmann Aton dryers and ancillary equipment.

The new SmartPower has made a winning start on the frontline of P&D production. Avon Group Operations Director GPRI Andy Penton said: “The SmartPower has been working flat out since its arrival, has had two faultless tool changes, doesn’t seem to require much power at all that to its KERS based systems, and is ergonomically designed throughout.”

“The extra wide tie bar/tooling space of the SmartPower also makes a big difference to us; hot and cold runner technology is integrated into the machine making processing much easier – especially in our niche of PPA based production of automotive industry parts.”