Bandera moves to complete third South Korean extrusion line

Bandera has announced the installation of a third complete extrusion line at one of its customer's factories in South Korea.

The factory will see the new generation SmartFlex Blown Film Line series added, with a 1800mm useful width, dedicated to the production of stretch hood film, printing and lamination film.

The SmartFlex line will be installed after a series of tests at Bandera’s House of Extrusion.

The new addition comes after both Flat Die Technology and PVC Pelletizing machines were added earlier in 2018.