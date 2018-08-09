Barton Fabrications see increase in its silo solutions

Barton Fabrications reports that, over the last two years, the company has seen increasing demand for aluminium silos for storage of plastic raw materials.

The company believes users are increasingly moving from bag supply to bulk deliveries and silo storage as customers are keen to reduce material spillage, manual handling and the overall costs of feedstock.

Using silo storage and adopting innovative in-silo design solutions helps ensure granules and nurdles can’t escape into the environment, reducing raw material costs for businesses.

Barton Fabrications says it has also seen continued interest in the company’s in-silo blender system, which provides the moulder with greater feedstock homogeneity when using plastic regrind.

The silo design ensures mixing occurs during material discharge without the need for additional mechanical devices.