Barton installs new silo at Bevex plant

Barton Fabrications has installed a new silo at Bevex manufacturing plant in Coalville, Leicestershire.

Part of the global L’ISOLANTE K-FLEX Group, Bevex, manufacturers of tubing and pythons for the drinks dispense industry says it is seeing an increased demand for its extruded tubing products, which traditionally use bags of LDPE plastic granules to feed the production process.

To provide an instant readout of silo contents the aluminium silo installed at the site is 10m high with a diameter of 3m and fitted with load cells.

Replacing the need for bagged feedstock, the 30-ton aluminium silo reduces manual handling requirements and improves operational efficiency.

× Expand Barton silo during manufacture

“We are delighted with the new Barton silo. We used to manually handle and slit bags of polymer to fill the hoppers to maintain supplies to our tube extrusion equipment. The silo has replaced this process ensuring a continuous supply of feedstock and greatly improving our operational efficiency,” said Dirk Parker, UK General Manager of L' ISOLANTE K-FLEX UK.

“We try to purchase as locally as possible and were very pleased to place the silo order with a UK owned company. The installation process ran smoothly and we are very happy with the service provided by Barton.”