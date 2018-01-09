Bead filled washing machine for sustainable filtered laundry on the drum at CES 2018

The Consumer Electronics Show is underway in Las Vegas, and a washing machine developer is showing a plastic innovation it hopes will transform domestic laundry.

Xeros, based in Rotherham, is a textiles technology research house that launched a washing machine featuring beads, now on show at CES.

It believes the innovation has the potential to transform the $127bn (£94billion) global domestic laundry market, bringing environmentally sustainable cleaning into the home.

The washing machines use ‘Xorbs’, little plastic beads released during a wash cycle, to reduce water, energy and detergent needs by half.

The Xorbs are stored inside the three paddles attached to machine drums, they are released in anticlockwise cycles and return to housing in a clockwise cycle.

The machines also filter synthetic microfibres from the process, prevent wash out to rivers and seas.

Mark Nichols, Chief Executive of Xeros, said: “We’re very excited about the launch of our domestic machine at CES with its three new technologies. Our technologies provide a sizeable and growing group of consumers with home washing machines that are environmentally friendly, using considerably less water, detergent and power as well as providing better cleaning and fabric care.”