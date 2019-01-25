BeeveryCreative to work with international consortium for European Space Agency’s Project Imperial

Portuguese 3D printing company BeeveryCreative has combined with OHB System, Sonaca Space, and Athlone Institute of Technology to work on Project Imperial for the European Space Agency.

Project Imperial’s goal is to design, develop and test a fully-functioning 3D printer model that meets the requirements for additive layering manufacturing on-board the International Space Station.

In order to develop the functionality of the 3D printer, several functional parts need to be selected, printed and tested.

The printed parts need to demonstrate the capability of in-space manufacturing to enable new maintenance and life support strategies for human space flight.

Mario Angelo, CTO of BeeveryCreative, said: “This new project is a validation of our ability to develop technology in the area of aerospace which will certainly have a great impact on our future lives.”

In May 2018 BeeveryCreative delivered a fully functional 3D printer prototype that was able to work under the ISS’s microgravity conditions.