Benefits of metal separation are a ‘draw’ for Bunting

Bunting Magnetics says the demonstration of equipment for metal separation during recycling operations at the Recycling and Waste Management Show (RWM) last month received “an unbelievable” amount of interest from visitors.

The company exhibited its Master Magnets-branded range of magnetic separators and eddy current separators as a ‘live test centre’, resulting in a number of enquiries and a sale at the show.

“We wanted to do something different this year,” explained Dave Hills, Bunting’s Head of Sales. “Visitor interaction is so important and we wanted people to handle the metal and then see what happens when they place it on the belt of the metal separation system.”

Bunting used its appearance at the show to demonstrate its Stainless Steel Magnetic Separator (SSSC version) for the first time at a UK trade show, where large, fist-sized balls of fragmented stainless steel were recovered from a conveyor.

“Being able to show visitors the separation capabilities of the equipment was vitally important,” explained Hills. “This made it easier to relate to their metal separation requirements. Following the exhibition, we will be conducting tests at our Master Magnets Redditch laboratory, where we can confirm the separation capabilities. It is going to be a busy few months.”