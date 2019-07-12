Bespoke metal detection solutions provided for glass and PVC recycling

Eriez Europe has recently supplied an E-Z Tec 9000 R Metal Detector with Pneumatic Reject System to be utilised by a customer that manufactures glass beads, used to increase durability and anti-skid and reflective properties in road markings.

Despite this application, the bespoke design can be adapted to apply to many other industries and the project is an example of the effectiveness of such innovation.

The installation of this metal detector has facilitated the extraction of metal contaminants from their process line, which in turn protects the machinery, saving time and resources, alongside the immeasurable value of a higher quality end product.

Pull Hales, Metal Detection Sales Manager at Eriez Magnetics, said: “We were delighted upon receiving the enquiry and excited to get to work. The E-Z Tec 9000 R is ideal for glass processing as it will provide high levels of sensitivity and has the capacity to detect small levels of contamination.”

“The added element of the pneumatic reject system on the conveyor will guarantee a continuous process, eliminating any stoppages.”