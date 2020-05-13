BMB confirms commitment to growth of plastics industry with expansion of Italian headquarters

× Expand BMB BMB

BMB has added a fourth production unit at its Italian headquarters in Brescia, following an increase in market share.

The company says investment in the new unit, which has taken just over 12 months to complete, is a sign of its commitment to the future growth of the plastics industry.

BMB says the new state-of-the-art smart factory will allow it to operate more efficiently and meet the increasing demand from new and existing customers.

It will also enable its existing range – from 100 tonnes clamp force to 3,500 tonnes clamp force—to be extended to 4,500 tonnes clamp force, two models of which are in the final assembly stages in the new production unit.

It’s eKW full electric range has now been increased to 1300 tonne clamping force and eKW hybrid range to 2800 tonnes clamp force.

Many of the major BMB components are made in house, or supplied within a small radius of its headquarters, with all proprietary components sourced in Europe. All raw materials for platens, bases etc. are made from Italian steel.

BMB says that the recent events relating to the Covid-19 pandemic have highlighted how the world is now adapting to new type of ‘smart working’.

The firm’s Industry 4.0 technology will enable customers to explore new possibilities for process control and smart control. BMB has provided telesales support for all of its customers remotely since 2001, something it says is free-of-charge for the life of the machine.

The new production structure extends over 6400 square meters and will be used for the assembly of medium and large injection moulding machines, therefore itis equipped with four cranes with a capacity of 100 tonnes and an automated painting department.