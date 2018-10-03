Boddingtons purchases custom-made injection moulding machine from Engel

Boddingtons has specified, purchased and commissioned a custom-made 160 tonne locking force Engel injection moulding machine that is set to add further capacity to its new Class 7 cleanroom in Marden, Kent.

This new injection moulding machine is an extra wide platen version with a 170-injection unit that utilises both 22mm and 30mm barrels.

The company says it has also fitted the machine with a new Viper 12 robot, which gives it future options for adding fully automated turnkey cells, automated insert moulding or just simple part and sprue removal.

× Expand Boddingtons

Its first job will be to produce medical parts from a 16-impression tool, aided with direct hot runner technology.

“The machine has also been specified to include the latest technology to digitally monitor all of the flow circuits within the mould tooling, recording data for both flow and temperature. The data output gives us the ability to check efficiency of the mould cooling circuit(s) which is critical for a stable process and the manufacturing of high quality, dimensionally stable parts,” said Production Manager Wayne Allen.

“We have set ourselves a challenging intended cycle time. With this type of investment from Boddingtons we should achieve our goal within the class 7 clean room environment.”

Boddingtons is also taking on the manufacture of medical diagnostic kits and complex assemblies that also incorporates needle technology.

The company says its aim is to provide a one-stop-shop for med-tech and industrial clients worldwide.