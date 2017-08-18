Borche chooses UK to establish its first fully-owned subsidiary

× Expand Borsche Borsche UK's new offices in Kingswinford, West Midlands

Borche Machinery has established a UK subsidiary business to serve the growing number of customers throughout the UK and Ireland.

Borche Machinery UK Co. Ltd will be based at the Pensnett Estate in Kingswinford, West Midlands.

“Whilst the company currently has sales agency representation and network throughout the world, Borche UK will be the companies first fully-owned subsidiary in Europe, demonstrating the high level of importance in which the company regards and places on the UK and Irish markets,” explained Terry O’Reilly, Sales Director at Borche UK.

Borche UK will have several machines in stock available for demonstration, inspection and training, enabling the potential for fast delivery. This, added O’Reilly, will allow the business to respond relatively quickly to market demands, as well as provide effective service as a result of an extensive spare parts inventory and its service team based at the Kingswinford site.

A formal open event is currently being organised for later this year, during which the Borche President, Mr. Zhu, is expected to attend. The event will allow visitors to see machines both running and on display, as well as being able to inspect the service facilities.

The UK and Irish markets have thus far proved to be very successful for Borche, with O’Reilly saying its range of energy efficient servo control machines have been “very well received.”

The company already has machines installed up to and including 2200 ton and an existing customer base of both multi nationals and independents across a broad span of industrial sectors including automotive, building products, office chairs, white goods, electrical, medical components, housewares and storage bins, amongst others.

The company also boasts one of the largest production capacity of intelligent Two Platen machines in Asia, of which an additional new dedicated factory has recently been commissioned to further expand the Borche BU machine range, which extends to 6800 ton.