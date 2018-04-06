Bosch Sprang shows thermoforming tooling for PP coffee cups at USA Kiefel-Kuhne Cup Day

Bosch Sprang has developed a thermoforming tooling system to make polypropylene coffee cups, with a density of less than 1kg/m3, to be recycled in water separation systems.

The tooling system has been statistically analysed as well as tested and can be adapted to most tilting bed style thermoforming machines. The system uses several unique and innovative multifunctional elements to control the realisation of specific mechanical properties of the coffee cups.

These mechanical properties ensure problem free usage of the cups in all commercial K-cup coffee systems. The production of cups can only be consistent if the sheet specification, the process parameters and tool are well balanced.

The production line is based on a Kiefel KTR 6.1 Speed, a Bosch Sprang 91 cavity tool and Mould & Matic downstream equipment. With its production capacity around a billion cups per year (24/7) this production system represents Kiefel’s ability to provide turnkey solutions.

At the Kiefel-Kuhne Cup Days in March 2018 the production line was presented to the public for the first time. During the NPE 2018 Kiefel will additionally display the K-Cup production of the KTR 6.1 Speed in Orlando Florida. In June 2018 the complete production system will be demonstrated during the Kiefel-Kuhne Cup Days USA at Kuhne in Rhode Island, USA.