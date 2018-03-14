Broanmain installs custom conveyors as part of investment programme

× Expand Broanmain uk Broanmain's new conveyor solution

Technical trade moulder, Broanmain Plastics, has installed custom conveyor solutions at its Dorking-based manufacturing site as part of an ongoing investment programme.

To support its growth in the areas of injection and compression moulding, Broanmain’s investments are aimed at both improving efficiency and increasing manufacturing capacity.

The company identified labour-intensive, post-moulding operations, such as part sorting and housekeeping, as part of its process where efficiency gains could be made.

Working in partnership with Renmar Plastics Machinery, four custom-made Virginio Nastri conveyors were designed and manufactured to Broanmain’s specification. Design was optimised for product capture and automated segregation of runners from mouldings.

“Time spent in sorting of parts is considerably reduced due to the automated removal of sprues. The design of the new conveyors also prevents parts from spilling onto the floor, reducing both contamination and labour associated with our housekeeping,” explained Broanmain’s Shop Floor Manager, Thomas Catinat.

The purchase of the conveyors comes mid-way through Broanmain’s overall investment programme, which has also seen the building of a mould shop extension and the purchase of a new Sumitomo Demag injection moulding machine. Catinat continued:

“Our team are thrilled to see new investment in the areas in which they work and to see their lives being made easier and less labour intensive. The success of the projects undertaken to date has prompted further investments to be rolled out over the next 12 months.”