Bunting launches new ElectroStatic Separator

Bunting has launched its new Bunting ElectroStatic Separator in response to enhanced material separation requirements in the recycling, plastics and minerals industries.

The ElectroStatic Separator uses tungsten electrode wire to generate electrostatic charges to separate dry liberated particles.

The company says the new technology significantly broadens separation capabilities, opening up new opportunities for recovering materials from waste and optimising mineral reserves.

ElectroStatic Separation exploits the difference in electrical conductivity between various materials in a feed material to produce a separation. The separation depends on a number of key material characteristics including conductivity, moisture content and size range.

The technology also replaces less environmentally friendly separation processes such as froth flotation in mineral processing applications (e.g. separation of rutile from silica sand).

In operation, the technology utilises the difference in conductivity between insulators (e.g. plastics) and conductors (e.g. copper and aluminium) to obtain a separation on an earthed roll. A vibratory feeder evenly feeds a material mix onto the top of a rotating earthed metal roll.

The rotating roll transfers the material under an electrode bar inducing an electrostatic charge. Non-conductive materials (i.e. insulators) adhere to the earthed roll via an image

force, whilst the conductors lose their charge quickly and, under centrifugal force, are discharged. This enables a separation.

ElectroStatic Separators enable material segregation in plants processing minerals, producing plastics, and recycling secondary metals.

The Bunting ElectroStatic Separator is available as a single or double staged system in feed widths of 500mm, 1000mm and 1500mm to suit a specific application.