Bunting Magnetics to showcase recovery and separation solutions at RWM 2019

Bunting Magnetics will have the theme of dynamic techniques to recover and separate metal from secondary waste materials at its stand at RWM 2019 in Birmingham.

On stand P1, visitors will be able to witness demonstrations on a production-sized Eddy Current Separator, Stainless Steel Magnetic, and TN77 Metal Detector.

Additionally, RWM is the first UK show to feature the new ElectroMax Overband Magnet.

Launched in April 2019, the ElectroBand Overband Magnet is 185 per cent stronger and 25 per cent lighter than equivalent Permanent Overband Magnets.

Simon Ayling, Bunting Magnetics Europe’s Managing Director, said: “RWM is an important technology showcase for the waste and recycling sector.”

“Separating metal is dynamic and eye-catching. With our stand next to the show entrance, we intend to catch the imagination of visitors by operating production-sized equipment.”