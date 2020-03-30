Bunting releases new catalogue for plastic processors and recyclers

Bunting has announced the release of its new catalogue for the plastics industry.

The catalogue has been completely rewritten and features several ‘Perfect Plant’ diagrams, which illustrate how Bunting equipment can be implementing into a customer’s facility in order to create the ideal production environment.

Bunting’s magnetic separation, metal detection, and conveying equipment has been especially designed to address the unique needs of the plastics industry.

The FF350 High-Temp FF Drawer Magnet was designed to operate at the high temperatures required to achieve optimum plastics clarity and performance, especially in injection moulding.

The catalogue also shows ways of coordinating equipment such as the FF350 with other Bunting products, such as the Move-It Conveyor and pTron 07 Metal Detector.

The catalogue also shows examples of smaller setups, such as regrind and cleaning stations.

All Bunting equipment can be custom designed, allowing the customer to implement a one-of-a-kind system that is optimised for their facility and production needs.