Calculation concept shortens the design process of injection moulded parts

Using new calculation process, it is now possible to predict fibre orientation-dependent component behaviour in relation to shaped elements at an early stage, making it possible to design the component in accordance with the expected load.

Short-fibre-reinforced thermoplastic injection moulded parts are increasingly being used in place of steel or aluminium, and The Fraunhofer Institute for Structural Durability and System Reliability LBF has developed a method to take into account the fibre orientation, even at a stage where there are no components.

In the automotive industry, large quantities of short-fibre-reinforced parts are required in short timeframes, and here the injection moulding process represents an efficient manufacturing process, allowing for high design flexibility.

However, predicting fibre orientation which is determined by the process, material and dimensions being used, still presents a major challenge.

One method of incorporating fibre orientation into the design of corresponding shaped parts is integrative simulation, which makes it possible to transfer relevant process information into an associated structure simulation using a suitable interface and therefore predict component behaviour.

However, the individual steps of integrative simulation must all be consistently validated and calibrated using experimental data, meaning that process parameters and tool geometries must be known and real mouldings must be available.

Consequently, this concept is only available as of the stage of component development where prototypes can already be produced.

By contrast, the process developed by researchers at Fraunhofer already takes the fibre orientation of short-fibre reinforced injection moulded parts into account at a stage where no actual components are yet available.