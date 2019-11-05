Ridat supplies Cetinka Packaging Doo with new machinery

Ridat, the London-based manufacturer of thermoforming machinery, has recently delivered its Model 2420AFCS Form, Cut and Stack Machine to Cetinka Packaging Doo.

Cetinka Packaging Doo successfully operates from its headquarters in Jasenovo across Serbia and its neighbouring countries, specialising in trading hard PVC and PET film.

× Expand RIDAT 2420AFCS 3 stage thermoformer

Ridat model 2420AFCS is a reel fed thermoformer with 3 pitch pre-heat, a relatively large forming area of 24” x 20” (600 mm x 500 mm) and a trim press (60 mt) with both moving platens.

Ridat has a larger model 3024AFCS with a maximum forming area of 750 mm x 600 mm (30” x 24”) with a 60 mt servo driven press.

Milan Kosanović, Director of Cetinka Packaging Doo, said: “We needed to increase our production capacity and were delighted to find a 3-stage thermoformer made by Ridat. We were particularly pleased that the Ridat machine includes, as standard, most of the features associated with equipment from much more expensive West European manufacturers. It will greatly assist the company to broaden its activities."