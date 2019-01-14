Chomarat invests in new Coatings and Films business

Chomarat, a leader in technical textiles and composite reinforcements, is developing its Coatings and Films business at its French sites.

Chomarat has acquired an extruder and a graining line to increase its production capacities and develop new, more efficient solutions in the field of TPO.

The two technological advancements are part of the €35 million investment plan announced by Chomarat in mid 2017.

The new graining line gives texture to the coated textile and provides a differentiation of appearance or a functionalisation such as non-slip or durability.

The extruder increases the Chomarat production capacity for coated textiles and allows production in larger widths.

The technology consumes less energy and emits a very low level of VOCs, in line with Chomarat’s sustainable approach.

It also supplements existing solutions for developing biosourced coated fabrics.

Phillipe Chomarat, Director of the Coatings and Films business, said: “We will use this new technology to broaden the scope of material we process, and to improve the perceived quality by a better grain definition. This is a strategic investment for Chomarat, as in addition to PVC, we will be able to work with new materials such as TPO, TPU, and new biosourced materials. We will offer innovative solutions for all our markets, pipes, luxury bag, automotive, and protection.”