CNC specialist ActionPlas completes overhaul

ActionPlas, a Leeds-based plastic parts machinist, has completed a million pound renovation of its facilities and machinery, adding 2880 square metres to its plant.

The company supplies of bespoke plastic components for the food and drink, automotive, pharmaceutical, print, leisure and personal care industries in Britain and Europe.

It boosted its equipment stock with a hybrid CNC production system combining heavy-duty routing with fast knife cutting – an AXYZ Trident 6010 7G CNC Router’s oscillating knife for processing thin flexible materials including foam core and corrugated plastic, so it can deliver clean cut edges without fraying.

The purchase of two Haas Mini-Mill 2 Vertical Machining Centres offers increased milling capacity and high-speed processing capabilities.

The expansion into a new warehouse at ActionPlas’s Grangefield Industrial Estate headquarters has grown production and storage space for stock holding.

Chris Wray, Managing Director at ActionPlas, said: “In line with our growth strategy and to meet an increasing demand for our specialist plastic products, we have made significant investment in our workplace, machinery and personnel to allow for increased output, shorter lead times and the ability to take on more work.

“Our continued investment in the latest technology to achieve growth in capacity and capability will support new projects, future-proof out business and ensure we can continue to offer our customers a complete, high-quality service, while remaining flexible and dynamic as trends evolve.”