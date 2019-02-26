CNP gets production boost from Windmoller & Holscher

Tunisian film manufacturer CNP has modernised its blown film line with a new Maxicone C three-layer die head from Windmoller & Holscher.

Alongside this, CNP also retrofitted an existing machine with the automation modules Profile Booster and Easy Change.

Whereas Profile Booster accelerates the gauge control for faster job changes and start-ups, Easy Change can be seen as an autopilot for blown film lines, as it can adjust all format relevant machine parameters fully automatically, including the cooling air.

This results in fast format changes and eliminates operation mistakes.

Ameur Chamakhi, Managing Director of Production at CNP, said: “Job changes now only take three minutes due to the higher level of automation. Previously we needed a multiple of this. Waste has been reduced by four fifths to around 20 kg. With the modernised line we produce shrink film at 610 kg per hour and laminating film at 25μ at 500 kg per hour, which is an output increase of more than 20 per cent.”

“We promise our customers the highest quality combined with maximum economic efficiency. That is why we are investing I the modernisation of our systems.”

Hendrik Steen, Head of Retrofitting at W&H, said: “The Varex is CNP’s main blown film line. We planned the installation of the new die head in detail and carried it out without delay to keep downtime to a minimum.”