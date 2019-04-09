Coperion adds new laboratory extruder to the STS series

Coperion has expanded the STS series by one more extruder size, as the twin screw extruder celebrates its 15th birthday.

The new STS 25 Mc extruder with a 25mm screw diameter is designed especially for research and development tasks as well as for production of small batch sizes of 2kg and more, achieving throughputs of up to 90 kg/h.

It will be shown for the first time at Chinaplas 2019, at the Coperion booth.

It boasts all the advantages of the STS Mc series, has a simple design, is operator-friendly, and easy to clean.

In addition, the die head has a quick released design for easy operation and can quickly accelerate product changes.

For maximum efficiency and energy savings, Coperion has equipped the new STS 25 Mc extruder with cartridge heaters for precise single zone tempering of each individual barrel.

From 2004 to 2018, 700 STS extruders have been installed all over the world, achieving Coperion’s historical record with over 100 STS extruders sold in 2018.