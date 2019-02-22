Coperion and Coperion K-Tron to present extrusion technology at European Coatings Show 2019

Coperion and Coperion K-Tron will present their reliable, high-quality extrusion software for manufacturing powder coatings at the years European Coatings Show in Nuremberg.

At its core is the Coperion ZSK twin screw extruder that ensures absolutely homogenous distribution of coating components throughout the powder, leading to the highest quality powder coating production.

In order to introduce raw materials with process reliability into the ZSK process section, Coperion offers the side feeder ZS-B easy whose low cleaning times set it apart from the competition.

Visitors to the European Coatings Show can see the ZS-B easy at Booth 6-350 in Hall 6.

A highly accurate Coperion K-Tron Quick Change Twin Screw Feeder with the intelligent ActiFlow bulk solid activator will also be on display.

It is optimally designed for ZSK technology, works with high accuracy, and is easy to clean.