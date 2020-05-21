CoPilot launches new advanced software option

CoPilot has launched a new advanced software option, CoPilot+. CoPilot+.

The CoPilot is an injection moulding process monitoring and control software that allows users to view and record data from the machine and mould.

The new software offers a variety of new options, including cavity pressure monitoring, the ability to run DECOUPLED MOULDING III processes, cavity balance view for hot runner moulds and part containment.

They can see what’s happening from the plastic’s point of view through the use of sensors placed in the mould. Each CoPilot networks to The Hub, allowing users to instantly access an overview of how each machine is performing from anywhere in the world.

They are able to access historical data, run audits, and view data trends over time.

Automated job audit reports mean that users no longer have to manually audit processes. They can access these reports at any time during or after a run.

Users can quickly see which machines produce the greatest percentage of reject cycles, longest down time, most alarms, most cycles, and more. This will help direct efforts to machines that cause the most issues and can help pinpoint problems to prevent future occurrences.

The Hub allows for remote monitoring, historical data analytics, and more. Users can instantly know which machines are running, down, or producing reject parts. Exporting reports allow users to view and share historical trends and reoccurring problems to prove processes and reduce liability.