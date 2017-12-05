Coral Products saves money and environment with recycling machinery investment

× Expand Renmar

Coral Products has invested in new plastics recycling equipment as it looks to manage in-house waste produced from a recently acquired manufacturing process.

The company, which operates from a 100,000 sq. ft. facility in Haydock, recently acquired a blow moulding company and, in doing so, inherited a large order for wet wipe containers.

Coral says within the equipment received from the purchase it was “amazed” there was nothing to handle the recycling of the tops and tails of the containers.

As a result, Coral’s Quality Manager, Neil Ashurst, organised the purchase of four sets of granulators, conveyors and hopper loaders with proportional valves from Renmar Plastics Machinery.

“From the very first meeting, the point made by Neil Ashurst … was that this equipment was urgently required. The tops and tails were being thrown away – effectively throwing money away – when they should have been recycled,” explained Kristy Freeman, Sales Manager at Renmar.

“The timeline shows just 76 days from order to complete delivery. What the timeline doesn’t show is the enormous amount of work that went on in the background by both companies to make it all happen. And through all this, a genuinely strong working relationship has developed.”

Andy Jones, General Manager at Coral Products, added: “Our order of granulators, conveyors and hopper loaders from Renmar is a clear demonstration of our commitment to reducing scrap rates, improving efficiency and providing a better-quality product for our customer.

“Thanks to companies like Renmar working in partnership with us and providing us with excellent customer service and great products, we believe our future is very bright.”