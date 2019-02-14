Cristex keeps pace with composites sector thanks to “limitless” Zund G3 cutter

Lancashire-based Cristex Composites Materials has recently expanded its product offering with the addition of a new Zund G3 precision cutting system, enabling the company to offer its customers an enhanced cut quality and precision service.

Formed in 1990, Cristex has steadily evolved to become one of the UK’s premier suppliers of high-performance fibres and fabrics for the UK composites and reinforced plastics market, and Cristex says the Zund G3 digital cutter has accelerated the production process and increased productivity.

Phil Smith, CAD/CAM Technician for Cristex, said: “We’re very impressed with the new G3 machine. We looked at various cutting solutions, but none instilled the confidence in their support or hardware like Zund.”

“One of the main reasons we chose the Zund was the ability to configure the machine on size, width and tooling to meet our exact requirements. This has enabled us to offer customers a tailored cutting service whilst exploring new business opportunities, thanks to the variety of tooling options available.”

“A challenge for us, prior to the installation of the Zund G3, was the lack of support with our old machine. By selecting a Zund solution, we are fully confident that the support network we require is in place and that we can rely on that service for future training and the development of our service.”

“We are yet to find limitations to the Zund solution and wouldn’t hesitate to recommend Zund to other businesses. We are excited for the growth of our new service and are positive it will prosper.”

Nicki Kay, Managing Director of Zund UK, said: “With the technology and build designed for high volume production, the G3 flatbed cutter excels in delivering both exceptional productivity and unsurpassed cut quality. Its productivity stems from the use of intelligent control technology robust system components, and sophisticated tooling.”

“When combined, they optimise production workflow for all types of businesses, including those in the composites sector such as Cristex.”