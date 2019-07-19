CY Handee Rubber Mouldings installs Sesotec metal detector

Malaysian company CY Handee Rubber Mouldings has installed a Sesotec metal detector to help meet quality requirements.

The Sesotec GLS tunnel metal detector is installed in a conveyor belt and provides the highest sensitivity and maximum interface immunity.

It detectors all magnetic and non-magnetic metals, and due to its extremely shirt metal-free zone, can be easily integrated in every existing conveyor belt.

CY Handee were convinced by the Sesotec detector after it was shown a demonstration system, which proved its easy of both installation and use.

