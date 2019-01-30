Davis-Standard announces first quarter R&D additions

The Davis-Standard Technical Center has announced two exciting additions to its lab capabilities in Conneticut.

By the end of the first quarter, Davis-Standard will offer trials for its Davis-Standard Helibar groove feed extruder and the DS Activ-Check control system for continuous extruder monitoring.

The Helibar extruder is the next generation in Davis-Standard’s groove feed extruder offering.

× Expand Davis-Standard Helibar groove feed extruder

The dimensions of the extruder in the lab will be 65mm with a 36:1 L/D. With the Helibar design, helical grooves inside the barrel run along the entire barrel bore, and this technology has shown to increase extruder output rates while improving energy efficiency and reducing barrel and screw wear.

Other advantages include lower start-up costs, shorter residence time, and the ability to process higher levels of regrind.

The DS Activ-Check system will be mounted on a 4.5 inch extruder, and using a continuous monitoring platform, strengthens preventative and predictive maintenance for extruder operation.

Operators are able to monitor key mechanical and electrical components of the extruder and gearbox and receive early notification of potential component failure to prevent unscheduled downtime.

Users can obtain notifications via email and text, and can remotely monitor conditions via smart devices or PCs.

John Christiano, Vice-President for Extrusion Technology, said: “These technologies have been proven in the field and we’re pleased to offer experimentation in our technical centre. We are firm believers in partnering with customers to use both the Helibar and Activ-Check in establishing performance baselines during real-world trials.”

John Clemens, Director of Extrusion Controls, said: “The capability to monitor extrusion line variables such as mechanical and electrical system conditions is essential in order to bring products to market faster. I look forward to customers having the opportunity to test the many advantages of this system for both extrusion and converting processes.”